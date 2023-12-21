Who is Jennifer Aniston best friend in real life?

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s Best Friend in Real Life?

When it comes to Hollywood friendships, Jennifer Aniston is known for having a tight-knit circle of friends. But who is her best friend in real life? The answer may surprise you.

For years, Aniston’s closest confidante has been none other than Courteney Cox, her former co-star on the hit TV show “Friends.” The two actresses have been inseparable since they first met on the set of the iconic sitcom in the 1990s.

Aniston and Cox’s friendship has stood the test of time, with the pair supporting each other through thick and thin. They have been there for each other during career highs and lows, personal triumphs and heartbreaks, and have even vacationed together on numerous occasions.

But what makes their friendship so special? According to Aniston, it’s the deep bond they formed while working on “Friends” that has kept them close all these years. They share a unique understanding of each other’s lives, having experienced the ups and downs of fame together.

FAQ:

Q: Are Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox still friends?

A: Yes, Aniston and Cox are still best friends in real life.

Q: How did Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox meet?

A: They first met on the set of “Friends” in the 1990s.

Q: Do Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox hang out together?

A: Yes, they often spend time together and have been spotted vacationing together.

Q: Are Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox supportive of each other?

A: Absolutely! They have been there for each other through career highs and lows, as well as personal triumphs and heartbreaks.

In conclusion, Jennifer Aniston’s best friend in real life is Courteney Cox. Their enduring friendship is a testament to the strong bond they formed while working on “Friends” and their unwavering support for each other over the years.