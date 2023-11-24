Who is Jenna Johnson married to?

In a whirlwind of romance and dance, Jenna Johnson, the talented and charismatic professional dancer, has found her perfect match. The 27-year-old star, known for her appearances on the hit television show “Dancing with the Stars,” has tied the knot with her fellow dance partner and long-time love, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy first met in 2014 when they both joined the cast of “Dancing with the Stars.” Their undeniable chemistry on and off the dance floor quickly caught the attention of fans and viewers alike. Over the years, their relationship blossomed, and they became engaged in June 2018 during a romantic trip to Venice, Italy.

On April 13, 2019, Jenna and Valentin exchanged vows in a stunning ceremony held at the breathtaking Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Surrounded family, friends, and their fellow “Dancing with the Stars” cast members, the couple sealed their love in a beautiful celebration filled with joy and elegance.

Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy’s love story is a testament to the power of dance and the magic it can create. As they continue to dazzle audiences with their incredible talent, their marriage serves as a reminder that true love can be found in the most unexpected places.