Who is Jay Uso married to? Meet the woman behind the WWE superstar

In the world of professional wrestling, Jay Uso is a name that needs no introduction. As one-half of the legendary tag team, The Usos, he has captured the hearts of fans around the globe with his incredible athleticism and charismatic personality. But while his professional life is well-documented, many fans are curious about his personal life, particularly his marriage. So, who is Jay Uso married to?

The woman behind the superstar

Jay Uso, whose real name is Joshua Samuel Fatu, is happily married to fellow WWE superstar Trinity Fatu, better known her ring name, Naomi. The couple tied the knot on January 16, 2014, in a private ceremony surrounded their loved ones. Naomi, like her husband, is a highly accomplished wrestler and has made a name for herself in the industry.

A power couple in the WWE

Jay Uso and Naomi are not only partners in life but also partners in the ring. Both have had successful careers in the WWE and have even teamed up on occasion to take on other tag teams. Their chemistry both inside and outside the squared circle is undeniable, and they have become one of the most beloved couples in the wrestling world.

FAQ

Q: How did Jay Uso and Naomi meet?

A: Jay Uso and Naomi met while working together in the WWE. Their shared passion for wrestling brought them together, and they soon realized they had a deep connection that extended beyond the ring.

Q: Do Jay Uso and Naomi have any children?

A: Yes, Jay Uso and Naomi have two children together. Their first child, a son named Jonathan, was born in 2015, and their second child, a daughter named Trinity, was born in 2017.

Q: Are Jay Uso and Naomi still active in the WWE?

A: Yes, both Jay Uso and Naomi are still active wrestlers in the WWE. They continue to entertain fans with their incredible skills and captivating performances.

In conclusion, Jay Uso is happily married to fellow WWE superstar Naomi. Their love story is a testament to the power of shared passions and mutual support. As they continue to make waves in the wrestling world, fans can’t help but admire their incredible talent and the beautiful bond they share both inside and outside the ring.