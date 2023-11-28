Who is Jason Momoa married to?

Jason Momoa: The Man Behind the Aquaman Mask

In the world of Hollywood, Jason Momoa has become a household name. Known for his rugged good looks, impressive physique, and undeniable talent, Momoa has captured the hearts of many. But who is the lucky woman who has captured his heart? Let’s find out who Jason Momoa is married to.

Who is Jason Momoa?

Before we delve into his personal life, let’s take a moment to appreciate the man himself. Jason Momoa is an American actor and model, born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Khal Drogo in the hit television series “Game of Thrones” and later as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films.

Meet Lisa Bonet: The Woman His Side

Jason Momoa is married to the stunning Lisa Bonet. Born on November 16, 1967, in San Francisco, California, Bonet is an accomplished actress and model. She rose to fame in the 1980s for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and later starred in the spin-off series “A Different World.”

Momoa and Bonet first met in 2005 through mutual friends and instantly felt a connection. They began dating shortly after and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lola, in July 2007. In 2008, they had their second child, a son named Nakoa-Wolf.

After over a decade together, Momoa and Bonet tied the knot in October 2017. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place at their home in Topanga, California. The couple’s love and admiration for each other are evident in their public appearances and social media posts.

Frequently Asked Questions

In conclusion, Jason Momoa is happily married to the talented and beautiful Lisa Bonet. Their love story is a testament to the power of connection and the strength of their bond. As fans continue to admire Momoa’s on-screen performances, they can also appreciate the love and support he receives from his wife, Lisa Bonet.