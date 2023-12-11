James Spader: The Mystery Behind His Love Life Unveiled

Introduction

James Spader, the enigmatic and talented actor known for his captivating performances, has always managed to keep his personal life under wraps. However, the question that has been on the minds of many fans and followers is: Who is James Spader married to? In this article, we delve into the intriguing world of James Spader’s love life and attempt to uncover the truth.

The Elusive Love Life of James Spader

James Spader, renowned for his roles in hit TV shows like “The Blacklist” and films such as “Secretary” and “Stargate,” has always been a private individual when it comes to his personal relationships. Despite his fame and success, he has managed to keep his romantic life away from the prying eyes of the media.

Who is James Spader Married to?

As of our latest research, James Spader is married to Leslie Stefanson. Stefanson, an accomplished actress and artist, has appeared in films like “The General’s Daughter” and “The Hunted.” The couple has been together since 2002 and has managed to maintain a low-key relationship, rarely making public appearances together.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Has James Spader been married before?

A: Yes, James Spader was previously married to Victoria Kheel, a decorator. They tied the knot in 1987 and were together for seventeen years before their divorce in 2004. The former couple has two sons together.

Q: Does James Spader have any children with Leslie Stefanson?

A: Yes, James Spader and Leslie Stefanson have a son together. Their son was born in 2008, and the family prefers to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.

Conclusion

While James Spader may be a master at keeping his personal life private, we have managed to uncover the truth about his current marriage. Leslie Stefanson, his partner since 2002, has been the lucky woman to capture the heart of this talented actor. As fans, we can only respect his desire for privacy and continue to admire his incredible performances on screen.