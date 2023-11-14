Who Is In Wednesday Netflix?

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, has recently announced a new series titled “Wednesday.” This highly anticipated show is a spin-off of the beloved “Addams Family” franchise and will focus on the iconic character Wednesday Addams. Fans of the original series and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting its release. But who exactly is involved in this exciting project?

The Cast:

One of the most exciting aspects of “Wednesday” is the talented cast that has been assembled for the show. Leading the pack is Jenna Ortega, a rising star known for her roles in “You” and “Jane the Virgin.” Ortega will be taking on the role of Wednesday Addams, bringing her own unique interpretation to the character.

Joining Ortega is an impressive ensemble cast that includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. These seasoned actors are sure to bring depth and charisma to their respective roles, adding to the allure of the series.

The Plot:

While specific details about the plot of “Wednesday” are being kept under wraps, the show is expected to delve into Wednesday Addams’ teenage years. It will explore her supernatural abilities, her relationships with her eccentric family, and her experiences at Nevermore Academy, a mysterious boarding school.

FAQ:

Q: When will “Wednesday” be released on Netflix?

A: The release date for “Wednesday” has not been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates from Netflix.

Q: Is “Wednesday” a standalone series or a continuation of the original “Addams Family”?

A: “Wednesday” is a spin-off series that focuses on the character Wednesday Addams. While it is set in the same universe as the original “Addams Family,” it will have its own unique storyline.

Q: Will other characters from the “Addams Family” franchise appear in “Wednesday”?

A: While the focus of the show is on Wednesday Addams, it is possible that other characters from the “Addams Family” may make appearances throughout the series.

In conclusion, “Wednesday” on Netflix is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the “Addams Family” franchise. With a talented cast and a fresh take on the beloved character, fans can expect a thrilling and darkly humorous series that will captivate audiences. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and further details about this highly anticipated show.