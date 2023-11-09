Who is in the new M&S advert 2023?

In the world of advertising, it’s always exciting to see which celebrities and personalities are chosen to star in the latest campaigns. Marks & Spencer, a renowned British retailer, has recently released their new advert for 2023, leaving fans curious about who is featured in this highly anticipated commercial.

The new M&S advert for 2023 showcases a diverse range of individuals, each bringing their unique charm and talent to the screen. From well-known actors to rising stars, the campaign aims to capture the attention of a wide audience.

One of the prominent figures in the advert is Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson. Known for her incredible performances in films such as “Sense and Sensibility” and “Love Actually,” Thompson adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to the M&S campaign. Her presence is sure to resonate with viewers who appreciate her talent and timeless beauty.

Joining Thompson is British heartthrob Tom Hardy. With his rugged good looks and undeniable charisma, Hardy brings a sense of masculinity and allure to the advert. His previous work in blockbuster films like “Inception” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” has garnered him a massive fan following, making him an excellent choice for M&S to attract a younger demographic.

In addition to these established stars, the advert also features emerging talents such as singer-songwriter Celeste. With her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Celeste represents the fresh and contemporary side of M&S. Her inclusion in the campaign reflects the brand’s commitment to staying relevant and appealing to a diverse audience.

FAQ:

Q: What is an advert?

An advert, short for advertisement, is a form of communication used to promote a product, service, or idea. Adverts are typically created companies or organizations to reach a target audience and persuade them to take a specific action, such as making a purchase or supporting a cause.

Q: Who is Emma Thompson?

Emma Thompson is a British actress, screenwriter, and author. She has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including two Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, and a Golden Globe. Thompson is known for her versatile performances in both comedic and dramatic roles.

Q: Who is Tom Hardy?

Tom Hardy is a British actor known for his roles in various films and television series. He has gained recognition for his performances in movies like “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Hardy is admired for his intense acting style and rugged charm.

Q: Who is Celeste?

Celeste is a British singer-songwriter who gained popularity for her soulful and powerful vocals. She has been recognized with awards such as the BBC Sound of 2020 and the BRIT Rising Star Award. Celeste’s music combines elements of jazz, soul, and R&B, and she has been praised for her unique sound and emotional depth.

In conclusion, the new M&S advert for 2023 features a star-studded cast, including Emma Thompson, Tom Hardy, and Celeste. With their individual talents and appeal, these personalities bring a sense of sophistication, allure, and contemporary charm to the campaign. The advert aims to captivate a diverse audience and showcase the brand’s commitment to staying relevant in the ever-changing world of fashion and retail.