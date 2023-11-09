Who is in the M&M Commercial?

In the world of advertising, it’s not uncommon for brands to feature famous faces in their commercials to grab the attention of viewers. One such commercial that has caught the eye of many is the M&M commercial. But who exactly is in this popular advertisement?

The M&M commercial features the iconic M&M characters, known as “Red” and “Yellow.” These characters have been a staple of M&M’s marketing campaigns for years, and their witty banter and humorous antics have made them beloved audiences worldwide.

Red, the sarcastic and slightly grumpy M&M, is voiced actor Billy West. West is a renowned voice actor who has lent his voice to various animated characters, including Fry from “Futurama” and Bugs Bunny in “Space Jam.” His distinctive voice brings Red to life, adding a touch of humor and personality to the character.

Yellow, the lovable and somewhat naive M&M, is voiced actor J.K. Simmons. Simmons is a highly acclaimed actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including his Oscar-winning performance in “Whiplash.” His warm and friendly voice perfectly complements Yellow’s innocent and endearing nature.

FAQ:

Q: How long have Red and Yellow been in the M&M commercials?

A: Red and Yellow have been the main characters in M&M’s commercials since 1995. They have become synonymous with the brand and are instantly recognizable to audiences.

Q: Are there any other characters in the M&M commercials?

A: While Red and Yellow are the primary characters, M&M’s commercials often feature other M&M characters, such as Blue, Green, and Orange. These characters add variety and humor to the advertisements.

Q: Are Red and Yellow real people?

A: No, Red and Yellow are animated characters created the Mars, Incorporated company to represent their M&M’s brand. They are brought to life through the voice talents of Billy West and J.K. Simmons.

In conclusion, the M&M commercial features the voices of Billy West as Red and J.K. Simmons as Yellow. These talented actors bring the beloved M&M characters to life, captivating audiences with their humorous and entertaining performances. So, the next time you see the M&M commercial on your screen, you’ll know exactly who is behind the voices of these iconic characters.