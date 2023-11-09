Who is in the M and S advert with Dawn French?

In the latest M and S advert, the iconic British actress and comedian Dawn French takes center stage alongside a star-studded cast. The advert, which has been generating a lot of buzz, features a range of familiar faces from the world of entertainment. Let’s take a closer look at who appears alongside Dawn French in this highly anticipated commercial.

One of the notable celebrities in the M and S advert is the award-winning actress and writer Jennifer Saunders. Known for her role in the hit comedy series “Absolutely Fabulous,” Saunders brings her signature wit and charm to the advertisement. Her presence adds an extra layer of humor and entertainment to the already star-studded cast.

Another familiar face in the advert is the renowned British actor and presenter David Walliams. Walliams, who is best known for his work on the sketch comedy show “Little Britain,” brings his comedic talents to the commercial, creating hilarious moments alongside Dawn French.

Additionally, the advert features a cameo appearance the popular British singer and television personality Olly Murs. Known for his catchy pop tunes and charismatic personality, Murs adds a touch of musical flair to the commercial, making it even more memorable.

FAQ:

Q: What is an advert?

An advert, short for advertisement, is a form of communication used to promote a product, service, or idea. Adverts are typically created companies or organizations to reach a target audience and persuade them to take a specific action, such as purchasing a product or supporting a cause.

Q: Who is Dawn French?

Dawn French is a highly acclaimed British actress, comedian, and writer. She gained fame through her work on the sketch comedy show “French and Saunders” alongside Jennifer Saunders. French has appeared in numerous television shows and films, and is known for her unique comedic style and charismatic presence.

Q: What is M and S?

M and S refers to Marks and Spencer, a well-known British retailer that offers a wide range of products, including clothing, home goods, and food. The company has a long history and is recognized for its high-quality products and iconic branding.

In conclusion, the M and S advert with Dawn French features a star-studded cast, including Jennifer Saunders, David Walliams, and Olly Murs. This collaboration of talented individuals brings humor, entertainment, and musical flair to the commercial, making it a must-watch for fans of British entertainment.