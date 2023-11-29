Who is in jungle this year?

Who’s Roaming the Jungle in 2021?

As the new year unfolds, the world of jungle music is buzzing with excitement. With a plethora of talented artists and producers, it’s time to take a closer look at who’s making waves in the jungle scene this year. From established legends to rising stars, the jungle landscape is set to be filled with electrifying beats and pulsating rhythms.

What is Jungle Music?

Jungle music, often referred to simply as jungle, is a genre that emerged in the early 1990s in the United Kingdom. It combines elements of breakbeat, reggae, and dancehall, characterized its fast-paced breakbeats, heavy basslines, and chopped-up samples. Jungle music is known for its energetic and frenetic sound, creating an intense and immersive experience for listeners.

Who are the Jungle Artists to Watch?

1. Goldie: A true pioneer of the genre, Goldie’s influence on jungle music cannot be overstated. With his groundbreaking album “Timeless” celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, he continues to push boundaries and inspire a new generation of artists.

2. Sherelle: Hailing from London, Sherelle has been making waves with her high-energy DJ sets and productions. Known for her seamless mixing and diverse track selection, she is quickly becoming a prominent figure in the jungle scene.

3. Coco Bryce: This Dutch producer has been gaining recognition for his unique blend of jungle, breakbeat, and rave influences. With releases on renowned labels such as Lobster Theremin and Sneaker Social Club, Coco Bryce is definitely one to watch.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any new artists breaking into the jungle scene?

A: Absolutely! The jungle scene is constantly evolving, and new talents are emerging all the time. Keep an eye out for artists like Fauzia, Tim Reaper, and Sully, who are making waves with their fresh take on the genre.

Q: Is jungle music still popular?

A: Despite its roots in the ’90s, jungle music has experienced a resurgence in recent years. Its high-energy sound and nostalgic appeal have attracted both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners, ensuring its continued popularity.

Q: Where can I experience jungle music live?

A: Jungle music can be experienced at various music festivals, club nights, and dedicated events around the world. Keep an eye on local listings and follow your favorite artists on social media to stay updated on upcoming shows.

In conclusion, the jungle scene is brimming with talent and excitement in 2021. From the legendary figures who shaped the genre to the fresh faces pushing its boundaries, there’s no shortage of thrilling beats and infectious rhythms to keep jungle enthusiasts grooving all year long. So, buckle up and get ready for an exhilarating journey through the jungle!