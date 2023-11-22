New Line-Up Announced for I’m a Celebrity 2023: Meet Hollyoaks Star Nick Pickard

The highly anticipated 2023 series of I’m a Celebrity has officially kicked off, and this year’s line-up boasts an exciting mix of familiar faces ready to leave their comfort zones behind and embark on an adventure in the Australian jungle. Among the contenders is none other than acclaimed Hollyoaks actor, Nick Pickard.

Nick Pickard has become a soap icon, having portrayed the beloved character Tony Hutchinson on Hollyoaks since the show’s inception in 1995. With an impressive 28-year run, Pickard holds the record as the longest-serving cast member on the popular Channel 4 soap. Hailing from Surrey, Pickard honed his acting skills at prestigious institutions such as the Sylvia Young Theatre School and Corona Theatre School before landing his breakthrough role on Hollyoaks at the tender age of 20.

Throughout his career, Pickard has received numerous accolades and nominations, including the coveted British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2017. His dedication to bringing Tony Hutchinson to life has captivated audiences for over two decades.

Amidst his busy acting career, Pickard has also ventured into the restaurant business, with ownership of several establishments in Sheffield. While he keeps his personal life mostly private, it is known that he is in a relationship with a woman named Sarah, and he is the proud father of a 25-year-old daughter named Ellie.

But did you know that Nick Pickard comes from a talented family? His brother, John Pickard, is also an accomplished actor. John has made a name for himself through roles in popular shows like Hollyoaks, EastEnders, and the BBC sitcom 2point4 Children. Just like his brother, John received training at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and has proven his versatility as an actor on both the small and big screens.

From his early days on Grange Hill to his stints on EastEnders and Hollyoaks, John Pickard has showcased his acting prowess and earned his place in the industry. Furthermore, he has graced the theater stage, captivating audiences with his performances in productions such as Twelfth Night and Beauty and the Beast.

As the 2023 series of I’m a Celebrity unfolds, viewers can expect surprises, triumphs, and unforgettable moments from Nick Pickard and the rest of the star-studded cast. So make sure to tune in and watch as these individuals push themselves to their limits, demonstrating their resilience and proving that they are more than just familiar faces from our screens.

FAQs

Q: How long has Nick Pickard been on Hollyoaks?

A: Nick Pickard has been part of the cast of Hollyoaks since the show’s first episode in 1995, making him the longest-serving cast member.

Q: What awards has Nick Pickard won?

A: Nick Pickard has received several award nominations throughout his career, both individually and as part of the cast of Hollyoaks. In 2017, he won the British Soap Award for Outstanding Achievement after 22 years on the show.

Q: Is Nick Pickard’s brother also an actor?

A: Yes, Nick Pickard’s younger brother, John Pickard, is also an actor known for his roles in Hollyoaks, EastEnders, and the BBC sitcom 2point4 Children.

Q: Does Nick Pickard also have a career outside of acting?

A: Yes, Nick Pickard owns several restaurants in Sheffield, showcasing his entrepreneurial skills alongside his successful acting career.