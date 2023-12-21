Who is hosting Saturday Night Live June 10 2023?

Breaking News: Saturday Night Live Announces Host for June 10, 2023

In an exciting announcement, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has revealed the highly anticipated host for its June 10, 2023 episode. As one of the longest-running and most iconic sketch comedy shows on television, SNL continues to captivate audiences with its star-studded lineup of hosts and performers.

For the upcoming episode, SNL has chosen the multi-talented actor and comedian, John Mulaney, to take the stage as the host. Known for his sharp wit and hilarious stand-up routines, Mulaney is no stranger to the SNL family. Having previously worked as a writer on the show, Mulaney’s return as a host promises an evening filled with laughter and unforgettable moments.

FAQ:

Q: Who is John Mulaney?

A: John Mulaney is an American comedian, actor, and writer. He gained popularity through his stand-up comedy specials and has appeared in various television shows and films.

Q: What is Saturday Night Live?

A: Saturday Night Live, commonly known as SNL, is a late-night sketch comedy and variety show that has been on the air since 1975. It features a mix of live sketches, musical performances, and celebrity guest appearances.

Q: When will the episode featuring John Mulaney air?

A: The episode with John Mulaney as the host is scheduled to air on June 10, 2023, at the usual SNL time slot of 11:30 PM Eastern Time.

Q: Who will be the musical guest?

A: While the musical guest for the June 10, 2023 episode of SNL has not been announced yet, SNL has a history of bringing in top-notch musical talent, so fans can expect an exciting performance.

With John Mulaney’s comedic prowess and SNL’s reputation for delivering hilarious and memorable episodes, viewers can look forward to an evening of laughter and entertainment on June 10, 2023. Make sure to mark your calendars and tune in to witness this highly anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live!