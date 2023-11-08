Who is head of Versace now?

In a recent announcement, Versace, the renowned Italian luxury fashion brand, revealed its new head. The baton has been passed to Jonathan Akeroyd, who will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Versace. Akeroyd, a seasoned fashion industry executive, brings with him a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to lead the iconic brand into the future.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Jonathan Akeroyd?

A: Jonathan Akeroyd is the newly appointed CEO of Versace. He has an extensive background in the fashion industry, having previously served as the CEO of Alexander McQueen for over a decade. Akeroyd is known for his strategic vision and successful management of luxury fashion brands.

Q: What does the CEO do?

A: The CEO, or Chief Executive Officer, is the highest-ranking executive in a company. They are responsible for making major corporate decisions, managing operations, and leading the organization towards its goals. In the case of Versace, Jonathan Akeroyd will oversee the brand’s overall strategy, growth, and day-to-day operations.

Q: What does this mean for Versace?

A: With the appointment of Jonathan Akeroyd as CEO, Versace aims to leverage his expertise to further strengthen its position in the luxury fashion market. Akeroyd’s leadership is expected to bring fresh ideas and drive innovation, while staying true to the brand’s rich heritage and distinctive style.

Q: Who was the previous head of Versace?

A: Prior to Jonathan Akeroyd, the head of Versace was Gian Giacomo Ferraris. Ferraris served as the CEO of Versace from 2009 to 2016, during which he successfully led the brand through a period of growth and expansion.

Q: What can we expect from Versace under the new leadership?

A: Under Jonathan Akeroyd’s guidance, Versace is likely to continue its commitment to delivering high-quality, luxurious fashion products. The brand may explore new avenues for growth, such as expanding its presence in emerging markets and further developing its digital strategy. However, it is important to note that specific plans and initiatives will be unveiled in due course.

In conclusion, the appointment of Jonathan Akeroyd as the new CEO of Versace marks an exciting chapter for the iconic fashion brand. With his extensive experience and strategic vision, Akeroyd is poised to lead Versace into a prosperous future, while staying true to the brand’s heritage and distinctive style.