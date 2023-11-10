Who is head of Marks and Spencer India?

In a recent announcement, Marks and Spencer (M&S) revealed the appointment of Mr. Rajiv Suri as the new Head of Marks and Spencer India. This move comes as part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and drive growth in the region.

Who is Rajiv Suri?

Rajiv Suri is an experienced retail professional with a proven track record in the industry. He has held various leadership positions in renowned companies, including Shoppers Stop and Metro Cash & Carry. With over two decades of experience, Suri brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at Marks and Spencer India.

What will be Rajiv Suri’s responsibilities?

As the Head of Marks and Spencer India, Rajiv Suri will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations, expansion, and overall business strategy in the Indian market. He will work closely with the M&S team to drive growth, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the brand’s presence across the country.

What does this mean for Marks and Spencer in India?

The appointment of Rajiv Suri reflects Marks and Spencer’s commitment to the Indian market and its ambition to further expand its footprint in the country. With Suri’s extensive experience and expertise, the company aims to leverage his leadership to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional products and services to Indian consumers.

What is Marks and Spencer?

Marks and Spencer, commonly known as M&S, is a British multinational retailer specializing in clothing, home products, and luxury food. With a rich heritage dating back to 1884, M&S has become a globally recognized brand known for its quality and style. The company operates in various countries, including India, where it has established a strong presence over the years.

In conclusion, the appointment of Rajiv Suri as the Head of Marks and Spencer India signifies the company’s commitment to the Indian market and its determination to drive growth in the region. With Suri’s leadership, Marks and Spencer aims to strengthen its position, enhance customer experience, and expand its reach across India.