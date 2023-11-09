Who is head of buying Marks and Spencer?

In the world of retail, the role of a head of buying is crucial. This individual is responsible for making strategic decisions on what products to stock, negotiating with suppliers, and ensuring that the company’s inventory meets the demands and preferences of its customers. When it comes to the renowned British retailer Marks and Spencer, the head of buying plays a pivotal role in shaping the company’s product offerings.

Currently, the head of buying at Marks and Spencer is Carmel McQuaid. With over 20 years of experience in the retail industry, McQuaid has a deep understanding of consumer trends and a keen eye for selecting products that resonate with customers. She joined Marks and Spencer in 2014 and has since been instrumental in driving the company’s sustainability agenda, focusing on ethical sourcing and reducing waste.

As the head of buying, McQuaid leads a team of talented individuals who work tirelessly to curate a diverse range of products for Marks and Spencer’s customers. From clothing and accessories to home goods and food, her team ensures that the company’s offerings align with the brand’s values and meet the ever-changing needs of consumers.

FAQ:

Q: What does a head of buying do?

A: A head of buying is responsible for selecting and purchasing products for a company to sell. They negotiate with suppliers, analyze market trends, and ensure that the company’s inventory meets customer demands.

Q: How long has Carmel McQuaid been the head of buying at Marks and Spencer?

A: Carmel McQuaid has been the head of buying at Marks and Spencer since 2014.

Q: What is Carmel McQuaid’s focus as the head of buying at Marks and Spencer?

A: Carmel McQuaid has been instrumental in driving Marks and Spencer’s sustainability agenda, with a focus on ethical sourcing and reducing waste.

Q: Does the head of buying at Marks and Spencer oversee all product categories?

A: Yes, the head of buying at Marks and Spencer is responsible for overseeing the selection of products across various categories, including clothing, accessories, home goods, and food.

In conclusion, Carmel McQuaid serves as the head of buying at Marks and Spencer, leading a team of dedicated professionals who curate the company’s product offerings. Her expertise and focus on sustainability have played a significant role in shaping the brand’s direction and ensuring that customers have access to a wide range of quality products.