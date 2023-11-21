Who is Grant Reynolds’ Wife?

Grant Reynolds, a well-known American television host and actor, has been a subject of curiosity for many fans and followers. Among the questions that often arise is, “Who is Grant Reynolds’ wife?” Let’s delve into the life of this talented individual and shed some light on his marital status.

Grant Reynolds was previously married to Jillian Reynolds, a Canadian television host and sportscaster. The couple tied the knot on July 8, 2006, in a private ceremony attended close friends and family. Jillian Reynolds, also known her maiden name Jillian Barberie, gained fame as a co-host on the popular morning show “Good Day L.A.” She has also appeared on various reality TV shows and worked as a sportscaster for Fox Sports.

Unfortunately, after six years of marriage, Grant and Jillian Reynolds decided to part ways. They officially divorced in February 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their separation, the couple remains committed to co-parenting their two children, daughter Ruby Raven Reynolds and son Rocco Rio Reynolds.

