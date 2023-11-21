Who is Grant Reynolds married to?

Grant Reynolds, the American actor and television host, is no longer married. He was previously married to the talented actress Jillian Barberie. The couple tied the knot on July 8, 2006, in a private ceremony surrounded their close friends and family. However, after six years of marriage, they decided to part ways and officially divorced in February 2014.

Grant Reynolds gained recognition for his appearances on various television shows, including “Mansformation” and “House Rules.” He also hosted the popular reality series “What’s for Sale? With a View!” His charismatic personality and good looks made him a favorite among viewers.

Jillian Barberie, on the other hand, is a well-known Canadian-American actress, television host, and radio personality. She has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “V.I.P.,” “Melrose Place,” and “The Test.” Barberie is also recognized for her work as a weathercaster on the Los Angeles morning show “Good Day L.A.”

FAQ:

Q: When did Grant Reynolds and Jillian Barberie get married?

A: Grant Reynolds and Jillian Barberie got married on July 8, 2006.

Q: When did Grant Reynolds and Jillian Barberie divorce?

A: Grant Reynolds and Jillian Barberie divorced in February 2014.

Q: What television shows has Grant Reynolds appeared on?

A: Grant Reynolds has appeared on shows such as “Mansformation,” “House Rules,” and “What’s for Sale? With a View!”

Q: What is Jillian Barberie known for?

A: Jillian Barberie is known for her work as an actress, television host, and radio personality. She has appeared in shows like “V.I.P.” and “Melrose Place” and worked as a weathercaster on “Good Day L.A.”

In conclusion, Grant Reynolds was previously married to Jillian Barberie, a talented actress and television host. However, the couple divorced in 2014 after six years of marriage. Both individuals have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and continue to pursue their respective careers.