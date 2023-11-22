New Celebrities Brave the Jungle for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The highly anticipated show, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is returning to ITV for another exciting series. Ten brave celebrities will be entering the jungle to compete for the coveted jungle crown. Among the intrepid campmates is Grace Dent, a renowned food critic and novelist who has made a name for herself with her insightful restaurant reviews in The Guardian.

In addition to being a talented food critic, Grace Dent has also graced our television screens as a critic and judge on various culinary shows such as Masterchef UK, Celebrity Masterchef, and Great British Menu. Her expertise and passion for food have earned her a well-deserved place in the spotlight. Grace is also the host of the Guardian podcast Comfort Eating, where she engages in delightful discussions with famous guests about their favorite snacks.

But Grace’s talents extend beyond the world of food. She is also an accomplished novelist, with several young adult novels under her belt. Her memoir, Hungry, which chronicles her journey from a childhood centered around “beige” food to becoming a celebrated critic, even won the prestigious Lakeland Book of the Year award in 2021.

As she prepares to enter the jungle, Grace admits to having some concerns about the limited food options. Being a self-proclaimed food lover, she is dreading the lack of flavor and spices that she is accustomed to in her daily life. Cooking in the jungle will be a whole new challenge for her, as she won’t have access to the usual ingredients that elevate a dish. However, her practical cooking skills and resilience will surely come in handy.

While Grace may be fearless when it comes to facing critters, her biggest fear lies in dealing with difficult personalities. In the jungle, she hopes to be a calming presence and someone whom others can confide in. Grace believes in the power of understanding different perspectives and hopes to engage in meaningful conversations with her fellow campmates.

Joining Grace in the jungle will be a diverse group of celebrities, including actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, and former politician Nigel Farage. Together, they will face the challenges and adventures that await them in the Australian Outback.

Be sure to tune in to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! starting on November 19th at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX to see how Grace Dent and the rest of the celebrities fare in the jungle. It’s bound to be an unforgettable journey filled with surprises, laughter, and maybe a few screams.