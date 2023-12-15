Who is Gayle ex husband?

Who is Gayle King’s Ex-Husband? A Closer Look at the Life of William Bumpus

Gayle King, the renowned American television personality and co-anchor of CBS This Morning, has been a prominent figure in the media industry for decades. While she is widely recognized for her professional achievements, her personal life has also garnered attention, particularly her marriage to William Bumpus, her ex-husband. Let’s delve into the life of William Bumpus and explore the details of their relationship.

The Life of William Bumpus

William Bumpus, an attorney profession, was married to Gayle King for over a decade. The couple tied the knot in 1982 and welcomed two children, Kirby and William Jr., during their marriage. Bumpus worked as an assistant attorney general in Connecticut and later became a partner at a law firm.

Their Divorce

After 11 years of marriage, Gayle King and William Bumpus decided to part ways. Their divorce was finalized in 1993, and it was a challenging time for both parties involved. The reasons behind their separation were not publicly disclosed, but it was reported that infidelity played a role in their decision to end their marriage.

While Gayle King’s professional accomplishments continue to shine, her past relationship with William Bumpus remains a topic of interest for many. Despite their divorce, both individuals have moved forward in their lives, focusing on their respective careers and personal growth.