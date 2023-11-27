Gail Lewis: From Walmart to Viral Sensation

Gail Lewis, an employee at Walmart in Morris, Illinois, recently became an internet sensation after a video of her quitting her job went viral on TikTok. The video, which has been viewed over 25.1 million times and received 3.2 million likes, captured Lewis’s emotional sign-off from her last shift after working at Walmart for a decade.

Why did Gail Lewis leave her Walmart job and where is she going next?

While Lewis didn’t provide an exact reason for leaving her long-time job, she did reveal that she had found a new and better opportunity. In her TikTok video, she expressed her gratitude for the friendships and support she had experienced during her tenure at Walmart. Lewis described her departure as both “happy sad” because she cherished the bond she had formed with her coworkers.

Lewis has since started her new job and is reportedly enjoying the work. However, due to the unexpected attention she received from the viral video, she has chosen not to disclose the name of her new employer.

What was Gail Lewis’ reaction to going viral?

In a Facebook message to NBC Chicago, Lewis expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response to her video. She described the experience as a dream and admitted that she never expected it to receive such widespread attention. The store manager at the Morris location also praised Lewis for her service and wished her the best in her future endeavors.

