The Financial Journey of Telegram: From Personal Savings to Bonds and Paid Subscriptions

Telegram, the popular messaging app founded Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, recently celebrated its latest birthday and announced that it has surpassed 800 million active users. While the public story of Telegram has focused on its confrontation with the Russian authorities and its positioning as a safe space for communication, its financial journey has been less publicized.

Durov acknowledges that as Telegram aims to reach billions of users, appropriate funding is required. This has led to him seeking financial resources from various investors, including those with ties to the Kremlin. In the early stages, Durov funded Telegram using his personal savings of around $400 million, but it became clear that additional funding was necessary.

In 2017, Durov and his brother Nikolai created Telegram Open Network (TON), a blockchain platform featuring their own cryptocurrency, Gram. This move was intended to attract funds and establish Telegram as the largest blockchain system user numbers. The project secured $1.7 billion in early 2018 through the sale of 2.9 billion Gram tokens.

However, the launch of TON was delayed, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Telegram Group Inc. and TON Issuer Inc., halting the project. Telegram was ordered to return $1.2 billion to investors and pay fines.

To overcome its financial challenges, Telegram turned to traditional methods and issued $1.75 billion worth of bonds in 2021. The company also held another bond placement of $270 million in July 2023. These bonds have an annual yield of 7% and can be converted into shares at a discount during an IPO.

In terms of monetization, Telegram introduced a paid subscription called Telegram Premium in 2022. This move aimed to generate sustainable revenue to cover costs and develop new features while still offering free access to the app. However, the number of paid users currently stands at only 0.14% of the total user base.

The financial journey of Telegram illustrates the challenges that even successful tech projects face when reaching massive scale. Telegram continues to seek appropriate funding to support its growth and ensure its long-term sustainability.

