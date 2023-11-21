Who is Folsom Field named for?

BOULDER, CO – Folsom Field, the iconic football stadium located on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, has long been a symbol of pride for the university and its dedicated fans. But have you ever wondered who this historic venue is named after? Let’s dive into the story behind the name.

Folsom Field is named in honor of Franklin Folsom, a prominent figure in the university’s history. Franklin Folsom served as the university’s president from 1943 to 1956, a period marked significant growth and development for the institution. Under Folsom’s leadership, the university expanded its academic programs, increased enrollment, and made substantial improvements to its facilities.

During his tenure, Folsom recognized the importance of athletics in fostering school spirit and community engagement. He played a pivotal role in the construction of a new football stadium, which was completed in 1924 and named Folsom Field in his honor. The stadium quickly became a beloved gathering place for students, alumni, and fans alike.

Today, Folsom Field continues to host thrilling football games, concerts, and other events, carrying on the legacy of Franklin Folsom and his dedication to the university’s growth and success. As fans cheer on their beloved Buffaloes, they can also reflect on the man behind the name and his lasting impact on the University of Colorado Boulder.