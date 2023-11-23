New Contenders Emerge: The Unpredictable Race to Win I’m A Celeb 2023

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle has been buzzing with excitement and drama in its first week. While some campmates have had their odds fluctuate, one thing remains consistent: the overwhelming favorite to win is Josie Gibson. The This Morning star has captured the hearts of viewers and bookies alike, making her the hot pick for the crown. However, the competition is far from over, as new contenders have emerged to challenge her reign.

One surprising contender is Sam Thompson, the cheeky chappy from Made In Chelsea. With his charming personality and willingness to take on challenges, Thompson is now nipping at Gibson’s heels for the top spot. It’s a close race, and anything can happen as the show progresses.

Another notable name in the mix is Fred Sirieix, the esteemed restauranteur. Although his odds have slightly dropped due to a heated exchange with YouTuber Nella Rose, Sirieix remains a strong contender with his charisma and leadership skills. His odds may fluctuate, but he shouldn’t be underestimated.

It’s not just the current campmates who are causing a stir in the betting world. Rumors of former boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori entering the jungle have ignited excitement among bookies. Their potential presence has already garnered significant attention, leading to high odds and speculation about their performance.

As the competition intensifies, it’s important to remember that these odds are ever-changing. Bookies can only predict based on the information available at the time. Anything can happen in the jungle, and each episode brings new surprises and challenges for the campmates.

So, who will win I’m A Celeb 2023? With Josie Gibson leading the pack, it’s clear that she has captured the hearts of many. However, the emergence of new contenders like Sam Thompson and the potential arrival of Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori keep the race wide open. It’s a rollercoaster ride that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

FAQ

Q: Who is the current favorite to win I’m A Celeb 2023?

A: Josie Gibson is currently the favorite to win according to bookies’ odds.

Q: Who are the new contenders challenging Josie Gibson?

A: Sam Thompson from Made In Chelsea and the potential arrivals of Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori have emerged as new contenders.

Q: Can these odds change throughout the show?

A: Yes, the odds are constantly changing as new events unfold in the jungle.

Q: What factors do bookies consider when determining odds?

A: Bookies consider various factors such as public opinion, performance in challenges, and overall popularity to determine odds.

Q: Is it possible for an underdog to win?

A: Absolutely! In the unpredictable world of I’m A Celeb, any campmate has a chance to come out on top.