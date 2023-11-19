Who is Erin Andrews married to?

Erin Andrews, the renowned sports journalist and television personality, has been a familiar face in the world of sports for many years. Known for her expertise and captivating on-screen presence, Andrews has garnered a massive fan following. However, it is not just her professional life that has piqued the interest of her fans; her personal life, particularly her marriage, has also been a topic of curiosity. So, who is Erin Andrews married to?

Erin Andrews is married to former professional ice hockey player Jarret Stoll. Stoll, a Canadian native, had a successful career in the National Hockey League (NHL) before retiring in 2017. The couple tied the knot on June 24, 2017, in a picturesque ceremony in Montana. Since then, they have been enjoying their married life together.

FAQ:

Q: How did Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll meet?

A: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll met through mutual friends and began dating in 2012. Their relationship blossomed over the years, leading to their eventual marriage.

Q: Does Jarret Stoll have any notable achievements in his hockey career?

A: Yes, Jarret Stoll had a successful career in the NHL, playing for teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers. He won the Stanley Cup twice with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Q: Are Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll involved in any joint ventures?

A: While both Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll have their respective careers, they have not been involved in any joint ventures as of now.

In conclusion, Erin Andrews is happily married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll. Their love story began several years ago, and they have since built a strong and enduring relationship. As Andrews continues to excel in her career, her fans eagerly follow her personal life, celebrating her happiness alongside her professional achievements.