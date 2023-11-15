Who Is Ellen DeGeneres With Now?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can be fleeting, and it can be challenging to keep up with who is dating whom. One name that has been making headlines recently is Ellen DeGeneres, the beloved talk show host and comedian. After her highly publicized divorce from actress Portia de Rossi, fans have been curious to know who DeGeneres is currently with. Let’s take a closer look at her current relationship status.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: A Love Story

Before we delve into DeGeneres’ current relationship, it’s important to acknowledge her past. DeGeneres and de Rossi were married in 2008 after four years of dating. Their relationship was widely celebrated as a symbol of love and acceptance, as DeGeneres had come out as gay in 1997, paving the way for LGBTQ+ representation in the entertainment industry. However, after a decade of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2020.

Ellen DeGeneres’ Current Relationship

As of now, Ellen DeGeneres is not publicly dating anyone. Since her split from de Rossi, she has been focusing on her career and personal growth. DeGeneres has always been open about her desire for happiness and fulfillment, and she is taking this time to prioritize herself.

FAQ

Q: Is Ellen DeGeneres dating anyone?

A: No, as of now, DeGeneres is not in a public relationship.

Q: Did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi get divorced?

A: Yes, DeGeneres and de Rossi announced their separation in 2020 after being married for a decade.

Q: Will Ellen DeGeneres ever get married again?

A: The future is uncertain, and only DeGeneres can answer that question. She has expressed her desire for happiness and fulfillment, and whether or not she chooses to remarry is entirely up to her.

In conclusion, Ellen DeGeneres is currently not in a public relationship following her divorce from Portia de Rossi. As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, DeGeneres continues to inspire and entertain millions of fans worldwide. While her relationship status may be a topic of curiosity, it is essential to respect her privacy and support her in her journey of self-discovery and personal growth.