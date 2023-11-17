Who Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Husband?

Ellen DeGeneres, the beloved American comedian, television host, and actress, has captured the hearts of millions with her infectious humor and genuine personality. As one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, it’s only natural that people are curious about her personal life, including her husband. So, who is Ellen DeGeneres’ husband? Let’s find out.

The Answer: Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres is married to Portia de Rossi, an Australian-American actress, model, and philanthropist. The couple tied the knot on August 16, 2008, in an intimate ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills, California. Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many, as they have openly expressed their love and support for each other.

About Portia de Rossi

Born Amanda Lee Rogers on January 31, 1973, in Horsham, Victoria, Australia, Portia de Rossi changed her name at the age of 15 to reinvent herself as an actress. She rose to fame for her roles in popular television shows such as “Ally McBeal” and “Arrested Development.” Portia has also been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has spoken openly about her own experiences as a gay woman.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi meet?

A: Ellen and Portia met in 2004 at a social gathering and instantly felt a connection. They began dating shortly after and have been together ever since.

Q: Does Portia de Rossi have any children?

A: As of now, Ellen and Portia do not have any children. However, they have expressed their love for animals and have several pets together.

Q: What is the secret to their successful marriage?

A: Ellen and Portia credit their strong bond to open communication, mutual respect, and a shared sense of humor. They have been vocal about the importance of supporting each other’s dreams and aspirations.

In conclusion, Ellen DeGeneres’ husband is Portia de Rossi, a talented actress and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Their love story serves as a reminder that true love knows no boundaries. Together, they continue to inspire others with their unwavering support and commitment to each other.