Who is eligible for 3 months free Apple TV?

Apple recently announced an exciting offer for its customers – three months of free access to Apple TV+. This limited-time promotion has sparked curiosity among Apple users, leaving many wondering who exactly is eligible for this enticing deal. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions to shed light on this exciting offer.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for the three months free Apple TV+ offer, you must meet the following criteria:

1. You must be a new subscriber to Apple TV+.

2. You should have purchased an eligible Apple device after September 10, 2019.

3. The device you purchased must be capable of running the Apple TV app.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a streaming service offered Apple that provides access to a wide range of original shows, movies, and documentaries.

Q: Which Apple devices are eligible for this offer?

A: Eligible devices include iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac. However, it’s important to note that not all models of these devices are eligible, so it’s best to check Apple’s official website for the complete list.

Q: Can existing Apple TV+ subscribers avail of this offer?

A: No, this offer is exclusively for new subscribers to Apple TV+. If you are already subscribed, unfortunately, you won’t be eligible for the three months free promotion.

Q: How can I redeem this offer?

A: To redeem the offer, simply open the Apple TV app on your eligible device. You will be prompted with a notification about the three months free offer. Follow the instructions provided to activate your free subscription.

Q: Is there a deadline to avail of this offer?

A: Yes, this offer is available for a limited time only. Apple has not specified an exact end date, so it’s advisable to take advantage of the offer as soon as possible.

In conclusion, if you are a new subscriber to Apple TV+ and have purchased an eligible Apple device after September 10, 2019, you can enjoy three months of free access to Apple TV+. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to explore the vast library of captivating content offered Apple TV+.