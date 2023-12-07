Who is Eddie Murphy new wife?

Eddie Murphy’s New Wife: A Closer Look at the Comedian’s Love Life

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships often make headlines, and Eddie Murphy is no stranger to the spotlight when it comes to his love life. The renowned comedian and actor recently tied the knot with his longtime partner, Paige Butcher, in a private ceremony. Let’s delve into the details of Eddie Murphy’s new wife and their journey together.

Who is Paige Butcher?

Paige Butcher, born on June 10, 1979, in Perth, Australia, is a model and actress. While she may not be a household name, she has appeared in several films, including “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Big Momma’s House 2.” Butcher’s radiant beauty and charming personality caught the attention of Eddie Murphy, and the couple began dating in 2012.

The Love Story

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher’s love story is one that has stood the test of time. Despite their 18-year age difference, the couple has managed to build a strong and loving relationship. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Izzy, in 2016, and their second child, a son named Max, in 2018. The birth of their children further solidified their commitment to each other.

The Wedding

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher exchanged vows in a private ceremony surrounded close friends and family. The couple opted for an intimate affair, keeping the details of their nuptials away from the prying eyes of the media. While the exact date and location of the wedding remain undisclosed, it is clear that their love for each other took center stage on their special day.

FAQ

Q: How did Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher meet?

A: Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher met on the set of “Big Momma’s House 2” in 2006, where Butcher had a small role.

Q: How many children do Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have together?

A: Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have two children together, a daughter named Izzy and a son named Max.

Q: Is Paige Butcher involved in the entertainment industry?

A: Yes, Paige Butcher has appeared in several films as an actress and model.

Q: Did Eddie Murphy have any previous marriages?

A: Yes, Eddie Murphy has been married once before. He was previously married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy from 1993 to 2006 and they have five children together.

In conclusion, Eddie Murphy’s new wife, Paige Butcher, brings beauty, talent, and love into his life. Their journey together showcases the power of love and commitment, proving that age is just a number when it comes to finding true happiness. As fans, we wish them a lifetime of joy and togetherness.