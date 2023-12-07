Who is Eddie Murphy current wife?

Eddie Murphy’s Current Wife: A Closer Look at the Comedian’s Love Life

Eddie Murphy, the renowned American comedian, actor, and singer, has had a colorful love life over the years. Known for his incredible talent and infectious humor, Murphy has also made headlines for his relationships and marriages. In this article, we delve into the question that many fans are curious about: who is Eddie Murphy’s current wife?

The Woman Eddie Murphy’s Side: Paige Butcher

Eddie Murphy’s current wife is the beautiful and talented Paige Butcher. Born on June 10, 1979, in Perth, Australia, Butcher is an actress and model. She began her career in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and has appeared in films such as “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Big Momma’s House 2.” Butcher and Murphy started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2018. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021.

Frequently Asked Questions about Eddie Murphy’s Love Life

Q: How many times has Eddie Murphy been married?

A: Eddie Murphy has been married two times. His first marriage was to Nicole Mitchell Murphy, which lasted from 1993 to 2006. His second marriage is to Paige Butcher, his current wife.

Q: Does Eddie Murphy have children?

A: Yes, Eddie Murphy is a proud father of ten children. He has five children with his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, two children with his ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood, one child with Spice Girl Mel B, and two children with Paige Butcher.

Q: Who is Eddie Murphy’s most famous ex-wife?

A: Eddie Murphy’s most famous ex-wife is Nicole Mitchell Murphy. She is a former model and television personality. The couple was married for thirteen years and had five children together.

Q: Are Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher involved in any philanthropic activities?

A: While Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher prefer to keep their personal lives private, they have been known to support various charitable causes. However, they have not publicly disclosed specific details about their philanthropic endeavors.

In conclusion, Eddie Murphy’s current wife is Paige Butcher, an Australian actress and model. Their love story has captured the attention of fans worldwide. As Murphy continues to make audiences laugh with his comedic genius, he also finds happiness in his personal life with Butcher his side.