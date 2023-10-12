Who is Dylan Mulvaney?

Dylan Mulvaney is a well-known TikTok influencer who advocates for trans positivity. Born on December 29, 1996, in the United States, Mulvaney initially pursued a career in theatre as a cast member of the popular musical “The Book of Mormon.” However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations it placed on in-person interactions, Mulvaney turned to TikTok to share their experiences and knowledge as a queer individual.

After amassing a significant following on the platform, Mulvaney came out as a trans woman in March 2022. They revealed that they had previously identified as nonbinary during the pandemic but realized that they truly identified as a girl. This led to the creation of Mulvaney’s famous TikTok series titled “Days of Girlhood,” where they documented their transition to femininity.

Mulvaney’s activism and visibility as a trans influencer have earned them recognition and accolades. Recently, they were honored with the ‘Woman of the Year’ award at the Attitude Awards 23, held in London. In their acceptance speech, Mulvaney expressed gratitude for the support they have received from their community and acknowledged the challenges they face from those who refuse to accept their womanhood.

Despite facing some controversy, such as a partnership with Bud Light that led to boycotts and financial losses for the brand, Mulvaney’s success continues to grow. They were awarded the title of Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards 2023 and made an appearance at the New York Fashion Week.

Dylan Mulvaney’s journey as a trans influencer and advocate serves as an inspiration to many, and their recent recognition as ‘Woman of the Year’ further solidifies their impact on the social media landscape.

