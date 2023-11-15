Who Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Married To?

In the world of Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a household name. Known for his charismatic personality, impressive physique, and successful acting career, Johnson has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. However, when it comes to his personal life, many are curious about the woman who holds the key to his heart. So, who is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson married to?

Dwayne Johnson is happily married to Lauren Hashian. The couple tied the knot on August 18, 2019, in a private ceremony in Hawaii. Their love story began in 2006 when they first met while Johnson was filming his movie, “The Game Plan.” They started dating shortly after and have been inseparable ever since.

Lauren Hashian, born on September 8, 1984, is an American singer-songwriter. She has released several singles and has a passion for music. Hashian comes from a musical background, as her father, Sib Hashian, was the drummer for the legendary rock band Boston.

FAQ:

Q: How long have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian been together?

A: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been together for over 15 years. They started dating in 2006 and got married in 2019.

Q: Does Lauren Hashian have any children with Dwayne Johnson?

A: Yes, Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson have two daughters together. Their first daughter, Jasmine Lia, was born in December 2015, and their second daughter, Tiana Gia, was born in April 2018.

Q: What does Lauren Hashian do for a living?

A: Lauren Hashian is a singer-songwriter. She has released her own music and has a passion for creating and performing.

Q: How did Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian meet?

A: Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian first met in 2006 while Johnson was filming “The Game Plan.” They started dating shortly after and have been together ever since.

In conclusion, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is happily married to Lauren Hashian, a talented singer-songwriter. Their love story began over 15 years ago, and they have since built a beautiful family together. Despite their fame and success, they continue to prioritize their relationship and support each other in their respective careers.