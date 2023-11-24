Who is Derek Hough’s Wife?

In the world of dance and entertainment, Derek Hough is a name that needs no introduction. Known for his incredible talent as a professional dancer and choreographer, Hough has captivated audiences around the globe with his mesmerizing performances. But who is the lucky woman who holds his heart? Let’s find out more about Derek Hough’s wife.

Derek Hough is married to Hayley Erbert, a fellow dancer who has made a name for herself in the industry. The couple first met on the hit reality show “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015, where Erbert was a troupe member and Hough was a professional dancer. Their connection was instant, and they began dating shortly after.

Hayley Erbert, born on October 11, 1994, in Topeka, Kansas, started dancing at a young age and quickly developed a passion for it. She trained in various dance styles, including ballet, jazz, and contemporary. Erbert’s talent and dedication led her to become a top 6 finalist on the 10th season of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Since their relationship began, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been inseparable. They often share their love and adventures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their beautiful relationship. Whether it’s traveling the world, enjoying outdoor activities, or simply spending quality time together, their bond is evident.

FAQ:

Q: When did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert get married?

A: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got married on July 12, 2021.

Q: How long have Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert been together?

A: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been together since 2015.

Q: Is Hayley Erbert also a professional dancer?

A: Yes, Hayley Erbert is a professional dancer who has appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Q: Do Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have any children?

A: As of now, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert do not have any children.

Q: Are Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert still actively involved in the dance industry?

A: Yes, both Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert continue to pursue their careers in the dance industry, showcasing their talents and inspiring others with their performances.

In conclusion, Derek Hough’s wife is the talented and beautiful dancer Hayley Erbert. Their love story began on the dance floor, and they have been inseparable ever since. With their shared passion for dance and their undeniable chemistry, Derek and Hayley make a truly remarkable couple.