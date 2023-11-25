Who is Derek Hough wife?

Who is Derek Hough’s Wife?

In the world of entertainment, Derek Hough is a well-known name. As a professional dancer, choreographer, and actor, he has made a significant impact on the industry. However, many people are curious about his personal life, particularly when it comes to his romantic relationships. So, who is Derek Hough’s wife?

Meet Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough’s wife is none other than the talented dancer Hayley Erbert. Born on October 11, 1994, in Topeka, Kansas, Erbert began dancing at a young age and quickly developed a passion for it. She gained recognition when she participated in the hit reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2013, where she showcased her incredible skills and captivated audiences.

Erbert’s talent and dedication to dance caught the attention of Derek Hough, and the two began dating in 2015. Their relationship blossomed over the years, and they tied the knot on July 12, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony surrounded family and friends.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert meet?

A: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert met while working together on the television show “Dancing with the Stars.” They began dating in 2015 and have been together ever since.

Q: What is Hayley Erbert’s background in dance?

A: Hayley Erbert started dancing at a young age and gained recognition when she competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2013. She has since performed on various shows and tours, showcasing her incredible talent and versatility.

Q: When did Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert get married?

A: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got married on July 12, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony attended their loved ones.

Q: What other projects has Derek Hough been involved in?

A: Apart from his successful career as a professional dancer, Derek Hough has also made a name for himself as a choreographer and actor. He has appeared in several television shows, including “Dancing with the Stars” and “World of Dance,” and has choreographed for various artists and productions.

In conclusion, Derek Hough’s wife is the talented dancer Hayley Erbert. Their love story began on the dance floor, and they have since built a strong and beautiful relationship. As they continue to pursue their respective careers, fans eagerly await more exciting projects and performances from this power couple.