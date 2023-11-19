Who is Deion Sanders married to now?

In the world of sports, Deion Sanders is a name that needs no introduction. Known for his exceptional skills as a professional football and baseball player, Sanders has also made headlines for his personal life. Over the years, he has been married twice, and fans are often curious about his current marital status. So, who is Deion Sanders married to now?

As of now, Deion Sanders is married to Tracey Edmonds. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and has been together ever since. Edmonds, a successful businesswoman and television producer, is widely recognized for her work in the entertainment industry. Together, Sanders and Edmonds make a power couple, combining their talents and passions.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Deion Sanders?

A: Deion Sanders is a former professional football and baseball player who achieved great success in both sports. He is known for his exceptional speed and agility, earning him the nickname “Prime Time.”

Q: How many times has Deion Sanders been married?

A: Deion Sanders has been married twice. His first marriage was to Carolyn Chambers, with whom he has two children. His second and current marriage is to Tracey Edmonds.

Q: Who is Tracey Edmonds?

A: Tracey Edmonds is a businesswoman and television producer. She has worked on various successful projects in the entertainment industry and is known for her entrepreneurial spirit.

Q: When did Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds get married?

A: Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds got married in 2012. They have been together for several years and continue to support each other in their respective endeavors.

In conclusion, Deion Sanders is currently married to Tracey Edmonds. The couple has been together since 2012 and continues to thrive both personally and professionally. As fans, we can only hope that their love and partnership continue to flourish in the years to come.