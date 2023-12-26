Davina McCall Makes a Dramatic Appearance in Doctor Who Christmas Special

Summary: TV presenter Davina McCall takes on an important guest role in Doctor Who’s 2023 Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.” The episode centers around Ruby Sunday, the new companion to the 15th Doctor, as she searches for her birth mother. McCall, playing herself, assists Ruby in her quest through a TV show she is hosting. However, as the episode unfolds, McCall finds herself involved in a series of unfortunate events, including a life-threatening incident with a falling Christmas tree.

In a surprising twist, McCall’s character in the special is directly inspired her real-life television show, Long Lost Family, a documentary series on ITV. The fictional TV program hosted McCall aims to reunite separated relatives and track down familiar members. Despite her best efforts, McCall’s character is unable to find any relatives for Ruby.

This is not McCall’s first appearance in the world of Doctor Who. In 2005, she lent her voice to the Davinadroid in the episode “Bad Wolf.” The android, a humorous portrayal of McCall hosting a futuristic version of Big Brother, showcased McCall’s versatility as both a presenter and an entertainer.

Fans of McCall and Doctor Who can catch her thrilling guest appearance in the 2023 Christmas special, which is currently available for streaming on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. & Ireland and Disney+ in other territories.

While McCall’s appearance in the Christmas special is expected to be a one-time event, it has certainly left fans eagerly anticipating future surprises and celebrity guests in the iconic sci-fi series.