Who is Dating the Original Hamilton Cast?

In the world of theater, the original cast of Hamilton has become legendary. Their performances brought the story of Alexander Hamilton to life, captivating audiences around the globe. But beyond their on-stage chemistry, fans have been curious about the romantic relationships of these talented actors. Let’s take a closer look at who is dating the original Hamilton cast.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and original star of Hamilton, is happily married to Vanessa Nadal. The couple tied the knot in 2010 after dating for several years. Nadal, a lawyer and scientist, has been a constant support to Miranda throughout his career. They have two children together and often share their love and admiration for each other on social media.

Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Phillipa Soo, who portrayed Eliza Hamilton, found love with fellow actor Steven Pasquale. The couple got engaged in 2016 and married later that year. Pasquale, known for his roles in television shows like “Rescue Me” and “The Good Wife,” has been a source of inspiration for Soo. They often attend events together and share their love for the arts.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr, is married to actress and singer Nicolette Robinson. The couple met while attending college at Carnegie Mellon University and have been together ever since. They got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2017. Odom Jr. and Robinson often collaborate on music projects and support each other’s careers.

Renée Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson

Renée Elise Goldsberry, who played Angelica Schuyler, is married to attorney Alexis Johnson. The couple has been together for over a decade and tied the knot in 2002. They have two children together and are known for their philanthropic work. Goldsberry often speaks about the importance of family and the support she receives from Johnson.

FAQ:

Q: Are any of the original Hamilton cast members dating each other?

A: No, none of the original cast members are dating each other. They all have separate romantic relationships outside of the show.

Q: Are any of the original Hamilton cast members single?

A: As of now, all of the original Hamilton cast members are in committed relationships or married.

Q: Are any of the original Hamilton cast members dating other actors?

A: Yes, Phillipa Soo is married to actor Steven Pasquale. However, the rest of the cast members are in relationships with individuals outside of the acting industry.

In conclusion, the original Hamilton cast members have found love and happiness in their personal lives. Their relationships provide a glimpse into the support system that has helped them achieve success both on and off the stage. As fans continue to admire their talent, they can also celebrate the love stories that have blossomed behind the scenes.