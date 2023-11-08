Who is Daniel Craig wife now?

Who is Daniel Craig’s Wife Now?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a topic of interest for fans and media alike. One such relationship that has garnered attention over the years is that of British actor Daniel Craig and his wife. But who is Daniel Craig’s wife now? Let’s delve into the details.

The Current Mrs. Craig

As of now, Daniel Craig is married to actress Rachel Weisz. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011. Rachel Weisz, known for her roles in films like “The Mummy” and “The Constant Gardener,” is an accomplished actress in her own right. The pair first met while working together on the film “Dream House” in 2010 and soon began dating. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage the following year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who was Daniel Craig’s previous wife?

A: Before marrying Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig was married to actress Fiona Loudon. They got married in 1992 and have a daughter together named Ella. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 1994.

Q: How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz keep their wedding private?

A: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are known for their privacy when it comes to their personal lives. They managed to keep their wedding ceremony a secret inviting only a few close friends and family members. The event took place in New York City, away from the prying eyes of the media.

Q: Are Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz still together?

A: Yes, as of now, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are still happily married. They have managed to maintain a strong and private relationship, rarely making public appearances together.

In conclusion, Daniel Craig’s wife is currently actress Rachel Weisz. The couple has been married since 2011 and continues to enjoy a private and loving relationship. Despite their fame, they have successfully kept their personal lives out of the spotlight, allowing them to focus on their careers and their bond as a couple.