Who is Daniel Craig married to now?

In a whirlwind romance that has captured the attention of fans and media alike, British actor Daniel Craig recently tied the knot with his long-time partner, actress Rachel Weisz. The couple, who have been together since 2010, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded close friends and family.

Craig, best known for his portrayal of the iconic character James Bond, and Weisz, an Academy Award-winning actress, have managed to keep their relationship relatively private over the years. However, their undeniable chemistry and shared love for their craft have made them a beloved couple in the entertainment industry.

FAQ:

How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet?

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz first met while working together on the set of the movie “Dream House” in 2010. Their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life romance, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Have they been married before?

Yes, both Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have been married before. Craig was previously married to actress Fiona Loudon, with whom he has a daughter. Weisz was married to director Darren Aronofsky, and they have a son together.

Why did they keep their relationship private?

Both Craig and Weisz have expressed their desire to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. They believe that maintaining privacy allows them to focus on their careers and protect their relationship from unnecessary scrutiny.

What are their upcoming projects?

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as James Bond in the highly anticipated film “No Time to Die,” which is scheduled for release in 2021. Rachel Weisz, on the other hand, has several projects in the pipeline, including the film adaptation of the popular video game “Borderlands.”

In conclusion, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have found love both on and off the screen. Their recent marriage has solidified their commitment to each other, and fans around the world are excited to see what the future holds for this talented and private couple.