Who is Daniel Craig married to in real life?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships often capture the attention and curiosity of fans worldwide. One such relationship that has been the subject of much interest is that of British actor Daniel Craig, best known for his portrayal of James Bond. So, who is Daniel Craig married to in real life? Let’s delve into the details.

Daniel Craig is married to the talented and accomplished actress Rachel Weisz. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011, away from the prying eyes of the media. Despite being in the public eye, Craig and Weisz have managed to keep their relationship relatively low-key, rarely making public appearances together.

FAQ:

Q: How did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz meet?

A: The couple first met while working together on the film “Dream House” in 2010. They developed a close bond during the filming process and eventually started dating.

Q: Does Daniel Craig have any children?

A: Yes, Daniel Craig has two children from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon. He has a daughter named Ella, born in 1992, and a son named Henry, born in 2008.

Q: Are Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz involved in any joint projects?

A: While the couple prefers to keep their personal and professional lives separate, they did collaborate on the Broadway play “Betrayal” in 2013. However, they have not worked together on any film projects.

Q: Have Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz spoken about their relationship in interviews?

A: Both Craig and Weisz are notoriously private individuals and rarely discuss their relationship in public. They prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.

In conclusion, Daniel Craig is married to Rachel Weisz, a talented actress. Despite their fame, the couple has managed to maintain a private and successful relationship, away from the prying eyes of the media.