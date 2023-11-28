Who is CM Punk’s Wife? Meet the Woman Behind the Wrestling Superstar

In the world of professional wrestling, CM Punk is a name that needs no introduction. Known for his charismatic personality and incredible in-ring skills, Punk has captivated audiences around the globe. But who is the woman standing his side? Let’s take a closer look at CM Punk’s wife and the role she plays in his life.

Introducing AJ Lee: The Love Story of CM Punk and April Mendez

CM Punk’s wife is none other than April Mendez, better known her ring name AJ Lee. Born on March 19, 1987, in Union City, New Jersey, AJ Lee is a former professional wrestler herself. She made her mark in the industry with her unique style and undeniable talent, becoming one of the most popular female wrestlers of her time.

AJ Lee and CM Punk first met in the wrestling world, where their paths crossed during their time in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 13, 2014. Since then, they have been inseparable, supporting each other’s careers and sharing their love for the wrestling industry.

Frequently Asked Questions about CM Punk’s Wife

Q: What is AJ Lee’s real name?

A: AJ Lee’s real name is April Mendez.

Q: Did AJ Lee retire from wrestling?

A: Yes, AJ Lee retired from professional wrestling in 2015. She has since pursued other ventures, including writing a memoir and advocating for mental health awareness.

Q: Does AJ Lee still support CM Punk’s wrestling career?

A: Absolutely! AJ Lee has been a constant source of support for CM Punk throughout his wrestling journey. She often attends his matches and shows her unwavering support for her husband.

Q: Are CM Punk and AJ Lee planning to return to wrestling?

A: While there have been rumors and speculation about their potential return to the wrestling world, both CM Punk and AJ Lee have remained tight-lipped about their future plans. Only time will tell if we will see them back in the ring.

In conclusion, CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee, is a talented and influential figure in the world of professional wrestling. Her love and support for her husband have been evident throughout their relationship, and fans continue to admire their bond. As they navigate their lives beyond the wrestling ring, the legacy of CM Punk and AJ Lee will undoubtedly live on.