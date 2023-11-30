The Mysterious Fabric: The Hunt for Celebrity Number Six Continues

Internet sleuths and curious minds alike have been captivated a peculiar pop-art style photo on an out-of-print fabric. This photo, featuring an androgynous figure with a sharp-jawed face and shoulder-length hair, has sparked a relentless quest to uncover the identity of the elusive Celebrity Number Six.

The Reddit community, specifically the subreddit CelebrityNumberSix, has been dedicated to solving this enigma for over two years. This online endeavor began when a viral image of curtains made from the mysterious fabric left everyone perplexed. The collage of recognizable celebrity faces, including Orlando Bloom, Jessica Alba, and Travis Fimmel, remained incomplete without identifying the enigmatic individual in the sixth slot.

Since its inception, more than 16,000 people have joined the subreddit, pooling their collective insights and theories. This week, a breakthrough seemed imminent when Reddit user meloncollick shared an Instagram conversation with model Roger Garth. Garth staunchly declared, “It’s me,” confirming that the photo was indeed of him, originating from a 2005 photoshoot in Japan.

However, despite Garth’s revelation, the internet detectives have yet to pinpoint the precise photo that aligns perfectly with the fabric print, as they have successfully done for other celebrities. Filippa Hamilton, a model, also confirmed her likeness as the mystery face in the fabric, but no authentic picture displaying the exact hair and outfit has surfaced.

What we do know is that the fabric was available for purchase before 2008, as numerous buyers reported acquiring it during that time frame, and the other celebrity pictures on the fabric were dated between 2003 and 2007. The fabric, with its European origins, was initially produced a Finnish company that regrettably went bankrupt in 2016. Despite efforts to reach out to the original fabric designers, contact remains unsatisfactory.

The quest to uncover the truth continues unabated. Determined to find an exact match, internet users will not rest until this captivating mystery is finally solved.

FAQ

1. Why is this fabric so intriguing to internet users?

The fabric features a collage of recognizable celebrity faces, but the identity of the individual in the sixth slot remains a mystery, leading to an extensive online investigation.

2. Who has confirmed their likeness in the fabric?

Both Roger Garth, a model, and Filippa Hamilton, another model, have affirmed that they are the mystery face in the fabric.

3. Has an exact photo match for the fabric print been found?

Despite celebrity confirmations, the internet sleuths have yet to discover a precise photo that aligns perfectly with the fabric’s design.

4. When was the fabric available for purchase?

The fabric was accessible before 2008, as reported buyers, while the other celebrity pictures on the fabric were dated between 2003 and 2007.

5. Are there any leads on the original fabric designers?

Efforts to contact the original fabric designers, who were associated with a Finnish company that went bankrupt in 2016, have proven fruitless thus far.