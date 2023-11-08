Who is BYU Pushup Mascot?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU) is known for its rich athletic tradition and passionate fan base. Among the many beloved traditions at BYU, one that stands out is the presence of the pushup mascot. This energetic and enthusiastic figure can be seen performing pushups in the stands during football games, rallying the crowd and boosting team spirit. But who exactly is the BYU pushup mascot?

The pushup mascot is a student volunteer who dedicates their time and energy to support the BYU football team. Clad in a vibrant blue and white costume, the mascot’s identity remains a closely guarded secret, adding an air of mystery and excitement to their appearances. The pushup mascot’s primary role is to engage with the crowd, leading them in pushups after every touchdown scored the BYU Cougars.

FAQ:

Q: How did the pushup mascot tradition start?

A: The pushup mascot tradition began in the early 1980s when a student dressed as a superhero started doing pushups after each touchdown. The tradition quickly caught on and has been a staple at BYU football games ever since.

Q: How many pushups does the mascot do?

A: The number of pushups performed the mascot varies depending on the number of touchdowns scored the BYU football team. On average, the mascot completes around 30 to 40 pushups per touchdown.

Q: Can anyone become the pushup mascot?

A: The pushup mascot is selected through a rigorous audition process. Interested students must demonstrate their enthusiasm, physical fitness, and ability to engage with the crowd. The chosen mascot serves for one football season.

The pushup mascot has become an iconic symbol of BYU’s football culture, embodying the passion and dedication of the university’s fans. Their energetic performances not only entertain the crowd but also inspire the players on the field. So, the next time you attend a BYU football game, keep an eye out for the pushup mascot and join in the excitement as they lead the crowd in a series of spirited pushups.