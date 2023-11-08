Who is Brendan Fraser’s wife now?

In recent years, Brendan Fraser has made a remarkable comeback to the spotlight, captivating audiences with his performances in popular television shows and movies. As fans celebrate his resurgence, many are curious about the personal life of this talented actor. One question that frequently arises is: who is Brendan Fraser’s wife now?

After his divorce from Afton Smith, his former spouse of over a decade, Fraser has managed to keep his romantic life relatively private. As of now, there is no public information available regarding his current marital status or whether he is currently dating someone.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Brendan Fraser?

A: Brendan Fraser is a Canadian-American actor known for his roles in films such as “The Mummy” trilogy, “George of the Jungle,” and “Encino Man.”

Q: Who was Brendan Fraser’s ex-wife?

A: Brendan Fraser was previously married to Afton Smith, an actress known for her roles in movies like “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “Reality Bites.”

Q: Are Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith still together?

A: No, Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith divorced in 2008 after being married for over ten years.

Q: Has Brendan Fraser remarried?

A: There is no public information available regarding Brendan Fraser’s current marital status or whether he has remarried.

While fans may be curious about Fraser’s personal life, it is important to respect his privacy. As an actor, he has consistently demonstrated his dedication to his craft, and it is his performances that continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Whether he is single or in a committed relationship, Brendan Fraser’s talent and charisma will undoubtedly continue to shine on the big screen.

In conclusion, Brendan Fraser’s wife remains a mystery as he has chosen to keep his personal life out of the public eye. As fans, we can appreciate his desire for privacy and focus on celebrating his incredible talent and the joy he brings to our screens.