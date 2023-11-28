Who is Bray Wyatt’s Ex-Wife? Unveiling the Woman Behind the Mask

In the world of professional wrestling, Bray Wyatt is a name that has become synonymous with darkness, mystery, and mind games. Known for his eerie persona and captivating promos, Wyatt has managed to keep his personal life relatively private. However, one aspect of his life that has garnered attention is his ex-wife. Let’s delve into the enigma that is Bray Wyatt’s former partner.

The Woman Behind the Mask: Samantha Rotunda

Bray Wyatt’s ex-wife is Samantha Rotunda, who was born on November 11, 1987, in Brooksville, Florida. Samantha and Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda, tied the knot in 2012 and were married for six years before their relationship came to an end in 2018. Together, they have two children.

While Samantha Rotunda may not be a household name like her ex-husband, she has made headlines in the wrestling community due to their high-profile divorce. Samantha filed for divorce in June 2017, citing irretrievable breakdown of the marriage. The proceedings were finalized in 2019, bringing an end to their union.

While Samantha Rotunda may have stepped out of the spotlight since her divorce from Bray Wyatt, her connection to the wrestling world remains. As fans continue to follow the career of Bray Wyatt, they can’t help but wonder about the woman who once stood his side. Samantha Rotunda’s story serves as a reminder that even behind the masks and personas, there are real people with their own stories to tell.