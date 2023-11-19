Who Is Brad Pitt’s Son?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities’ personal lives often become a topic of fascination for fans and the media alike. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for decades is the renowned actor Brad Pitt. Known for his impressive filmography and dashing looks, Pitt’s personal life has also garnered significant attention. Among the many questions that arise is, “Who is Brad Pitt’s son?”

Brad Pitt has six children, but his eldest son is Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt. Maddox was born on August 5, 2001, in Cambodia. He was adopted Pitt and his then-partner, actress Angelina Jolie, in 2002. The couple adopted Maddox when he was just seven months old, and he quickly became a beloved member of their family.

Maddox has often accompanied his famous parents to various red carpet events and film premieres, capturing the attention of photographers and fans. As he grew older, Maddox developed an interest in filmmaking and even worked as a production assistant on his mother’s film, “First They Killed My Father.”

FAQ:

Q: How many children does Brad Pitt have?

A: Brad Pitt has six children.

Q: Who is Brad Pitt’s eldest son?

A: Brad Pitt’s eldest son is Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt.

Q: When was Maddox Jolie-Pitt born?

A: Maddox Jolie-Pitt was born on August 5, 2001.

Q: How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie become Maddox’s parents?

A: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox when he was seven months old.

Q: What is Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s interest?

A: Maddox Jolie-Pitt has shown an interest in filmmaking and has worked as a production assistant.

As Brad Pitt’s son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt has grown up in the public eye, but he has also managed to carve out his own path. With his parents’ support and guidance, he is exploring his passion for the film industry. As he continues to mature, it will be interesting to see how Maddox’s journey unfolds and whether he follows in his parents’ footsteps in the world of entertainment.