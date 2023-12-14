BJP MP Pratap Simha Issues Passes to Intruders in Parliament Security Breach

In a shocking security breach in the Lok Sabha, two intruders managed to jump inside the parliament from the visitors’ gallery. It has now been revealed that these intruders had their passes issued BJP MP Pratap Simha from Mysuru. This incident has caused a lot of criticism for the MP, as the recovered pass clearly showed his name.

Pratap Simha, a journalist-turned-politician, has been representing the Mysore-Kodagu constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2014. However, when questioned about the intruders, he claimed to have no additional information about them. The father of one of the intruders was reportedly from his constituency and had sought a visitor’s pass.

Simha’s involvement in issuing the passes raises questions about the security protocols in place within the parliament. When a parliament member issues a pass, they are required to give an undertaking that they personally know the individual. The fact that two individuals managed topass these protocols and breach the security of the Lok Sabha is alarming.

This is not the first time Pratap Simha has courted controversy. Known for his staunch proponent of Hindutva, he has been vocal about his opposition to certain government decisions. Simha had criticized the government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birthday, stating that Tipu Sultan can only be a role model for Islamists.

In another controversial statement, Simha called for the demolition of dome-shaped bus stations, claiming they resembled mosques. These statements have raised concerns about religious intolerance and divisive rhetoric.

While MPs often receive numerous requests from their constituents, it is crucial that they exercise caution and adhere to proper security measures. The breach in parliament security highlights the need for a thorough review of the pass issuing process and stricter protocols to ensure the safety and integrity of our democratic institutions.