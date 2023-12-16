Who is billionaire in EXO?

Who is the Wealthiest Member of EXO?

EXO, one of the most popular K-pop boy bands, has gained immense success and a massive fan following since their debut in 2012. With their catchy tunes, mesmerizing dance moves, and charming personalities, the members of EXO have become household names worldwide. However, among these talented individuals, there is one member who stands out not only for his musical prowess but also for his impressive wealth. Let’s delve into the world of EXO’s billionaires.

Who is the billionaire in EXO?

The billionaire title in EXO goes to none other than Kim Jun-myeon, better known his stage name Suho. Born on May 22, 1991, Suho is not only the leader of EXO but also a successful solo artist and actor. His wealth primarily stems from his music career, brand endorsements, and acting projects. Suho’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million, making him the wealthiest member of EXO.

FAQ:

Q: How did Suho accumulate his wealth?

A: Suho’s wealth comes from various sources, including album sales, concert tours, merchandise, brand endorsements, and acting projects. His popularity and success in the entertainment industry have contributed significantly to his financial success.

Q: Is Suho the only wealthy member of EXO?

A: While Suho is the wealthiest member, it is important to note that all the members of EXO have achieved considerable financial success. Their combined net worth is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

Q: Are there other billionaires in the K-pop industry?

A: Yes, there are several other K-pop idols who have amassed significant wealth. Some notable examples include G-Dragon from BIGBANG, who is known for his successful music career and fashion ventures, and BTS, who collectively have a substantial net worth.

In conclusion, Suho, the leader of EXO, holds the title of the wealthiest member in the group. With his talent, hard work, and numerous ventures, Suho has not only gained immense popularity but also accumulated a substantial fortune. As EXO continues to dominate the K-pop scene, it is evident that their success extends beyond their musical achievements, making them true icons of the industry.