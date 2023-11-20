Who is Beyoncé’s favorite singer?

In the world of music, Beyoncé is undoubtedly one of the most influential and iconic figures. With her powerful vocals, mesmerizing performances, and empowering lyrics, she has captivated audiences worldwide. But have you ever wondered who inspires the Queen Bey herself? Who is Beyoncé’s favorite singer?

While Beyoncé has never explicitly stated who her favorite singer is, there are a few artists who have undoubtedly influenced her musical journey. One such artist is the legendary Tina Turner. Known for her electrifying stage presence and soulful voice, Turner’s impact on Beyoncé’s career is evident in her energetic performances and fierce attitude.

Another singer who has left a lasting impression on Beyoncé is the incomparable Whitney Houston. Houston’s vocal range and emotional delivery have undoubtedly inspired Beyoncé’s own powerful voice and ability to connect with her audience on a deep level.

Furthermore, Beyoncé has often expressed her admiration for the late Michael Jackson. As the King of Pop, Jackson revolutionized the music industry with his innovative dance moves and catchy tunes. Beyoncé’s own dance skills and ability to create infectious melodies can be attributed, at least in part, to Jackson’s influence.

While Beyoncé’s favorite singer remains a mystery, it is clear that she draws inspiration from a variety of legendary artists. Through their influence, she has carved her own path in the music industry, becoming a true icon in her own right.