Who is Ben Affleck married to now?

Ben Affleck’s Current Love: Who is He Married to Now?

Ben Affleck, the renowned American actor, director, and screenwriter, has always been in the spotlight for his professional achievements as well as his personal life. Over the years, Affleck’s romantic relationships have captivated the media and his fans. After his highly publicized divorce from actress Jennifer Garner in 2018, many have been curious to know who Affleck is currently married to.

The Woman in Ben Affleck’s Life: Jennifer Lopez

As of now, Ben Affleck is not married. However, he has rekindled his romance with none other than the multi-talented singer, actress, and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez. Affectionately known as “Bennifer” their fans, the couple first started dating in the early 2000s and became engaged in 2002. Unfortunately, they called off their wedding in 2003 and officially ended their relationship shortly after.

Fast forward to 2021, and the world was taken surprise when news broke that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reunited. The couple was spotted together at various events and even took a romantic getaway to Montana. Their rekindled romance has sparked excitement among fans and has once again thrust them into the media spotlight.

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to make headlines with their rekindled romance, fans eagerly await to see what the future holds for this beloved couple. Whether they decide to take their relationship to the next level or simply enjoy their time together, one thing is for certain – the world will be watching.