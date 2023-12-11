Who is being added to NCIS: Hawaii cast?

NCIS: Hawaii Cast Announcement: Meet the New Stars Joining the Hit Series

Exciting news for NCIS fans! The highly anticipated spin-off series, NCIS: Hawaii, is shaping up to be a must-watch with an impressive cast lineup. As the show gears up for its debut, let’s take a closer look at the talented actors who will be joining the NCIS: Hawaii family.

Vanessa Lachey

Leading the pack is the talented Vanessa Lachey, who will be taking on the role of Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. Lachey brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles in television and film, and her portrayal of Tennant is sure to captivate audiences.

Yasmine Al-Bustami

Joining Lachey is Yasmine Al-Bustami, who will be playing Lucy, a junior member of the NCIS team. Al-Bustami’s previous work includes notable appearances in popular shows such as The Originals and The Chosen, and her addition to the cast is sure to bring a fresh dynamic to the series.

Jason Antoon

Another exciting addition to the NCIS: Hawaii cast is Jason Antoon, who will be portraying Ernie, a cyber intelligence specialist. Antoon’s diverse acting background, which includes roles in dramas, comedies, and even Broadway productions, makes him a perfect fit for the multi-faceted character of Ernie.

Torres and Park from NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: Hawaii will also feature two familiar faces from NCIS: Los Angeles. Special Agent Jessica Knight, played Katrina Law, and Special Agent Remy Bisgaard, played Drew Carey, will be joining the team in a crossover event. Fans of the original NCIS series will undoubtedly be thrilled to see these beloved characters in action once again.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will NCIS: Hawaii premiere?

A: The premiere date for NCIS: Hawaii has not been officially announced yet. Stay tuned for updates from the network.

Q: Will any characters from the original NCIS series appear in NCIS: Hawaii?

A: While there haven’t been any official announcements regarding characters from the original series, crossovers and guest appearances are always a possibility in the NCIS universe.

Q: Is NCIS: Hawaii a direct spin-off of NCIS: Los Angeles?

A: No, NCIS: Hawaii is a spin-off of the original NCIS series, not NCIS: Los Angeles. However, there will be a crossover event featuring characters from NCIS: Los Angeles.

With an incredible cast and the promise of thrilling storylines, NCIS: Hawaii is shaping up to be a fantastic addition to the NCIS franchise. Fans can’t wait to dive into the action and see these talented actors bring their characters to life on the beautiful shores of Hawaii.